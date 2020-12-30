Voith Hydro awarded contract by Mitsubishi Corporation

Voith Hydro has been awarded an electro-mechanical equipment contract by Mitsubishi Corporation for the Asahan 3 hydropower project in Indonesia, which will be operated by the state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN). The project is supported and financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Under the contract with Mitsubishi Corporation, Voith will be responsible for the design, manufacture and supply of two 87 MW vertical Francis turbine and generator units, including the control system, complete electrical, and mechanical balance of plant equipment and a 150 kV switchyard. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and will support Indonesia’s target to achieve a renewable energy share of 23% in the energy mix by 2025.

Voith has successfully put into operation 200 MW of hydropower in Indonesia through 20 small and medium hydro projects so far. Besides Voith Hydro Indonesia, the local business unit has been providing project management, onshore supplies, services, spares, repair and maintenance, rehabilitation and modernisation works for several hydropower projects in Indonesia.

Fast-growing hydropower market in Indonesia

Indonesia’s hydropower potential is estimated at around 75 000 MW, with untapped resources concentrated on the islands of Sumatra, Java and Sulawesi. It is estimated that there is currently about 8 GW of economically viable undeveloped hydropower potential.

The electricity sector in Indonesia is controlled by the state-owned utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), which has approximately 70% of the country’s 62.8 GW installed capacity. According to PLN’s strategic plan (RUPTL), new capacity in the country will be delivered largely through several sources of energy, including a proposed 1 GW of new hydropower capacity.

Voith is well positioned to serve Indonesia’s power utilities

Voith Hydro’s footprint in Indonesia dates back nearly 100 years. The establishment of a local entity in Indonesia in 2015 underlined the commitment of the company to this region. In the future, Voith will continue supporting Indonesia and other regional countries in expanding their footprint in hydropower generation by delivering best-in-class services, products and tailor-made solutions.

