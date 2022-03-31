McDermott’s CB&I to build spheres for green hydrogen production facility

McDermott’s storage business, CB&I, will design and build two 500 000 gal. double-wall liquid hydrogen spheres for Plug Power Inc.’s new green hydrogen production facility in Genesee County, New York. The production facility, leveraging Plug Power’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser technology, is expected to produce 45 tpd of green liquid hydrogen – making it the largest green hydrogen facility in North America.

The turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contract for both spheres also includes insulation, testing, and painting with field erection taking place at Plug Power’s 30-acre site at the Western New York Science, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing Park, also known as WNY STAMP.

The stainless-steel inner sphere, which holds the liquid hydrogen, will measure approximately 52 ft in dia. with an internal design pressure of 30 lbs per square in. and a design temperature of -423°F. The outer sphere, which acts as an insulation container, will be fabricated using carbon steel with a dia. of approximately 60 ft.

The project has passed final investment decision and is currently under construction.

