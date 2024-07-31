GA Drilling partners with Petrobras for geothermal deep drilling

GA Drilling, a pioneer in drilling innovations, has entered into a technical co-operation programme with Petrobras, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In co-operation with Cenpes, Petrobras’ research, development, and innovation centre, the partnership aims to revolutionise the industry by bringing a next-generation downhole drilling system to fruition, significantly reducing well construction costs and risk in challenging drilling applications.

The partnership pairs Petrobras with GA Drilling’s technology, a downhole anchoring and drive system that will form the cornerstone of an advanced autonomous reeled drilling system. The collaboration aims to enable deep and complex offshore wells to be drilled from a light well intervention vessel rather than a more costly semi-sub or drill ship, saving 30% of well construction cost.

“Taken together, the benefits of our drilling technologies equal better efficiency, leading to lower costs, smaller operational footprint, and ultimately, lower risk overall,” said Igor Kocis, CEO and Co-Founder of GA Drilling. “Working with Petrobras and Cenpes enables us to continue development at lightning speed, utilising their state-of-the-art testing infrastructure and environments to advance our mission of global geothermal energy adoption.”

GA Drilling’s novel system significantly improves drilling efficiency and enables the replacement of conventional drill pipe with reeled continuous tubing, thus minimising pipe handling hazards, tripping times, and well control risk. The new technology includes sophisticated drilling automation and control systems and real-time wireline communications to the surface that optimises and drives the drilling process downhole at the rock face rather than many thousands of feet above.

