ANDRITZ to supply technology for the new Traunfall hydropower plant

ANDRITZ is set to supply technology for the new Traunfall hydropower plant, located in Upper Austria.

The historic power plants Gschröff, Siebenbrunn, and Traunfall in Upper Austria have been generating electricity since their establishment – in some cases as early as 1888. These will now be replaced by a modern and high-performance facility. With the construction of the new Traunfall run-of-river power plant, Energie AG Oberösterreich is opening a new chapter in the region’s sustainable energy supply. ANDRITZ is pleased to have been awarded the contract for the design and delivery of the electromechanical equipment.

The scope of supply includes:

Two vertical Kaplan turbines (15 MW each).

Hydraulic control systems, cooling water, and sealing water systems, excitation system.

Transport, installation, and commissioning.

Two 17 MVA synchronous generators.

According to Energie AG, the new facility will increase annual electricity generation by approximately 80% to 125 GWh. Commissioning is planned for 2028, with deliveries starting in 2027. The project will be implemented with consideration for sensitive ecological conditions to minimize the impact on the landscape.

The contract is the result of an intensive technical dialogue, during which ANDRITZ was able to convince with a coherent overall concept and excellent efficiency rates.

Following the Ebensee project, this is another contract from Energie AG – a strong sign of trust, quality, and partnership.

