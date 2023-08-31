PannErgy receives funding for Miskolc geothermal drilling

PannErgy Nyrt has been awarded a maximum nominal grant of HUF 994 364 400 for the drilling of a third production well for the Miskolc geothermal project in Hungary.

The grant was awarded by the Ministry for Technology and Industry to application No. GEOTERM-2021.2-2021-00002 submitted by KUALA Kft. for the call for applications entitled ‘Grants for the activities of geothermal-based heat generation projects’ as announced within the framework of the Climate and Environmental Protection Action Plan.

With funding secured, the company confirms that the boring of the third production well in Miskolc is planned to be incorporated into the system by 30 September 2024.

