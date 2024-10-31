EIB approves loan for construction of Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €300 million loan to finance the construction of the Salto de Chira pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant being built by Red Eléctrica, a subsidiary of Redeia, in Gran Canaria.

The Salto de Chira power plant will use a system of two water reservoirs at different heights to store or deliver energy from renewable energies according to the needs of the electricity system. It will have a installed power capacity of 200 MW and energy storage capacity of 3.5 GWh, making possible to take advantage of surplus renewable production, which would otherwise be lost, at times when the system needs it. In this way, it will contribute to the quality and security of the electricity supply and to greater integration of renewable energies into the electricity system on the island of Gran Canaria. The project also includes the construction of a sea-water desalination plant to contribute to water storage, which is also expected to have a positive impact on farming communities' access to irrigation water.

“We are delighted to join forces with Red Eléctrica to support the construction of the Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant. This project is key to ensuring energy autonomy and driving the green transition in Gran Canaria,” said Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General of Operations in the EU at the EIB. “The project will improve electricity supply quality and security on the island using existing resources and reflects the EIB’s commitment to territorial cohesion and climate action, two of our strategic priorities.”

The investment takes part entirely in the Canary Islands, a cohesion and outermost region. It is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by driving growth and job creation, and firmly backs the EIB Group’s commitment to economic, social and territorial cohesion.

Roberto García Merino, CEO of Redeia, highlighted the importance of this project and of storage in advancing the penetration of renewable energies: “Storage will be one of the key elements in the energy transition, providing flexibility and manageability to the electricity system to integrate large amounts of renewable energies, thus contributing to electrification and access to renewable energy, which is especially important for an electricity system like the Canary Islands, which is isolated and therefore more vulnerable.”

Once finalised, the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant will be a fundamental tool for the operation of the system, providing it with the flexibility essential for the substitution of fossil energy sources and the safe and reliable integration of renewable resources, mitigating the interconnection difficulties of the Canary Islands' electricity systems.

