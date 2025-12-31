Reganosa acquires Saltos del Cinca from Plenium Partners and Bankinter Investment

The Reganosa Group has reached an agreement with Plenium Partners, manager of the alternative investment vehicle Helia II, FCR, and its partner Bankinter Investment SGEIC, to acquire 99.88% of the capital of Saltos del Cinca, S.A. This company owns three hydroelectric power plants in Aragón and provides operation and maintenance services in the field of hydraulic energy. The transaction marks Reganosa's entry into renewable energy generation with its own assets.

The portfolio includes the Arias I, Arias II, and Ariéstolas power plants, which make up the Saltos del Cinca hydroelectric system, located in the province of Huesca. Together, they have a total installed capacity of almost 19 MW, distributed almost evenly between the three facilities and supported by the company's own team of maintenance and operation personnel.

With this operation, Reganosa is moving forward with the diversification of its activity, strengthening its position in the energy transition and adding renewable assets to its portfolio that complement the projects it is already developing in this area. Likewise, the incorporation of hydroelectric generation will allow the group to integrate a renewable and competitive source into its energy consumption, improve its profitability and expand its technical and service provision capabilities to third parties, both in the domestic and international markets.

