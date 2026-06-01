JA Solar and SolarEdge to showcase new technologies at Intersolar 2026

JA Solar and SolarEdge are set to showcase new technologies at Intersolar Europe 2026.

JA Solar, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) products and integrated energy solutions, will introduce its latest advancements in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and high-efficiency solar modules at Intersolar Europe 2026.

The showcase will include an early preview of JA Solar’s new utility scale BESS, JAGalaxy, alongside the JAPlanet battery for commercial and industrial applications. JA Solar will also present its latest-generation n-type TOPCon modules from its DeepBlue 5.0 and DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series. Together, these products reflect the company’s continued evolution from a leading global module manufacturer into a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end energy solutions across all major market segments.

Alastair Mounsey, Head of Europe at JA Solar, commented: “The next phase of solar is not defined by modules alone, but by integrated energy ecosystems. JA Solar is accelerating that transition by combining leading solar module technology with advanced storage platforms, from the commercially proven JAPlanet system to the upcoming JAGalaxy utility scale solution. Together, these technologies are designed to redefine how solar assets deliver greater flexibility, resilience, and grid value.”

SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy technology, will showcase its new generation of residential and commercial energy solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026. This year’s presentation underscores its shift towards fully integrated, software-driven energy management across solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging with technology designed to streamline system design, deployment, and commissioning for installers and EPCs. For the commercial sector, SolarEdge will highlight its expanding storage portfolio, led by the CSS-OD 197 kWh battery system. Recently launched, the system is already seeing strong early adoption across medium and large scale commercial installations and supports a wide range of energy optimisation applications, such as self-consumption, peak shaving, and tariff optimisation.

Building on this momentum, SolarEdge will also unveil new iterations of its CSS-OD battery system. The new model is backup-ready and designed to further improve operational resilience and expand deployment flexibility for commercial customers.

Another key focus at this year’s event will be SolarEdge ONE for C&I, the company’s software platform for commercial energy optimisation.

Pascal de Boer, General Manager Europe, SolarEdge, commented: “We have entered into a really exciting phase in the energy industry, where innovation in integration and software is unlocking new possibilities for both residential and commercial customers. With advanced artificial intelligence-powered tools and unified platforms, we are not just optimising how energy is produced and consumed, we are empowering customers to take full control of their energy usage in ways that were unimaginable even a few years ago.”