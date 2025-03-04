Solar & Storage Live London 2025 returns to ExCel London

Solar & Storage Live London, the UK's most exciting solar and energy storage exhibition, is back! Join on 2 – 3 April 2025 at ExCel London for an event that promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With over 10 000 industry professionals expected, the event will be a one-stop destination for everything needed to deliver solar and energy storage projects.

The second edition brings together top global suppliers, including GivEnergy, Segen, Sunsynk, Rowan Energy, Huawei, JA Solar, Longi, GoodWe, Ecoflow, RatedPower, Sungrow, AIKO Solar, Midsummer, OpenSolar, and many more, showcasing the latest solar and energy storage solutions. It is a must attend event for installers, property owners, developers, landowners, or anyone working in the solar and energy sector to find the tools, technologies, and insights to drive success.

Industry experts and leaders will deliver over 60 hours of presentations discussing the latest solar projects, market trends, government policies, funding options, training and certification, and more. Keynote speakers include:

Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy, Greater London Authority, explaining how the £500 million GLA fund is transforming London’s energy landscape.

Bill Esterson MP, Chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee, Labour Party, exploring the role of solar and storage in the UK’s energy transition.

Ian Brown, Head of Banking and Investments, National Wealth Fund, illustrating the National Wealth Fund's role in advancing the UK's clean energy and growth industries.

Juergen Maier, Chair, Great British Energy, discussing how Great British Energy will accelerate solar adoption.

Tim Warham, Senior Policy Advisor, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, hosting a panel discussion on how the Solar Taskforce is advancing the UK's 2030 ambitions.

Sonia Dunlop, CEO, Global Solar Council, discussing how the Global Solar Council is empowering the solar industry with standardised training.

Matthew Vickers, Director of Connections Reform, National Energy System Operator, presenting on transforming grid connections: reform, solutions, and accelerated access.

Paul Norman, Director of Strategic Asset Management, Clarion Housing Group, and Rubianka Winspear, Senior Associate, Trowers & Hamlins LLP, introducing the Warm Homes Fund: different financial models to allow solar at scale.

Clare Bottle, Chief Executive, United Kingdom Warehousing Association, illustrating the investment case for solar in warehousing – opportunities, barriers, and how to get started.

Maged Soliman, Senior Technical Sales Engineer, Naked Energy Ltd, explaining decarbonising a historic institution: The British Library’s path to net zero.

New for 2025:

Meet the Installers Zone: A dedicated space for UK-based installers, including DCL Renewables, Greenvolt Next, Kimble Solar, Perfect Sense Energy, Preserve First, AI Solar, Harvest Green Developments, Ampergia Ltd, offering expert services to help power projects.

Professional Services Feature Areas: Connect with solar project advisors, consultants, insurers, banks, and legal firms, including Greenhearth Energy, Triodos Bank, Two Blues Solar, Net Zero Asset Finance Limited, Powerfull Technology Limited, Solar Tree, Instinctif Partners, PNR Consult, Qualitymark Protection, C&C Insurance Group, Willis, Miller Insurance, Michelmores LLP, to ensure any project is covered from every angle.

The Installer Training Hub will provide hands-on training in solar PV module and mounting, battery storage, and inverter installation and commissioning, with providers like GoodWe, GSE Integration, JA Solar, and more.

The Recruitment Zone will focus on attracting new talent, with companies like British Solar Renewables and Clarke Energy showcasing job vacancies and hosting screening meetings.

Solar & Storage Live London will also host free networking events, facilitated by associations like Solar Nation, London & Partners, SolarAid, and WiSEu, providing opportunities to collaborate and form new partnerships.

Visitor registration is now open. Free tickets are available here: https://www.terrapinn.com/ssl-london/energyglobalregister

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.