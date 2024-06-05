IdentiFlight debuts avian anti-collision technology

IdentiFlight, a leader in avian anti-collision systems for wind farms, has announced the launch of its V5 technology. IdentiFlight V5 represents a significant advancement in both performance and reliability. Building upon IdentiFlight's proven track record of safeguarding avian species while supporting the expansion of renewable energy, IdentiFlight V5 sets a new standard for efficiency and effectiveness in avian detection systems.

“We are thrilled to unveil our V5 technology, representing a significant leap forward in species protection at wind farms,” said Carlos Jorquera, CEO and CTO of Boulder Imaging – the company responsible for developing IdentiFlight – remarked. “This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to a sustainable future, where clean energy flourishes alongside thriving ecosystems.”

Key features of IdentiFlight V5 include:

Enhanced performance: V5 boasts improved detection accuracy and efficiency, ensuring swift and reliable identification and classification of bird species, particularly raptors such as eagles, hawks, and falcons, expanding detection to a 1.3 km range.

Ruggedised design: With ruggedised control cabinets capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions, V5 is optimised for deployment in diverse landscapes, now including coastal areas.

Streamlined serviceability: The new design of V5 facilitates easier maintenance and serviceability, minimising downtime and optimising operational efficiency for wind farm operators.

The debut deployment of V5 will take place at the Musselroe wind farm in Tasmania, in collaboration with Woolnorth Renewables.

“The installation of IdentiFlight V5 at Musselroe underscores our dedication to protecting Tasmania's iconic wedge-tailed eagle and white-bellied sea eagle,” Jie Yao, Woolnorth Renewables General Manager, stated. “We recognise that cutting-edge solutions, such as IdentiFlight, are integral to mitigating potential risks of wind farms as we advance critical clean energy initiatives across Tasmania and Australia.”

Boulder Imaging President and COO, Don Mills, added: “Together with Woolnorth Renewables, we're proud to pioneer this next chapter in species protection. By deploying IdentiFlight's V5 technology at the Musselroe wind farm, we're not just innovating; we're setting new benchmarks for wildlife protection in wind farms. This partnership represents more than just a collaboration; it's a shared commitment to conservation and progress.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.