Wärtsilä introduces Quantum3

Wärtsilä has launched Quantum3, an intelligent cutting-edge battery energy storage system (BESS) with new safety, cybersecurity, energy density, and sustainability design features. Quantum3 is the latest addition to Wärtsilä’s Quantum battery energy storage product portfolio supporting a global decarbonised future. Quantum3 addresses the evolving needs of grid scale energy storage customers and the markets in which Wärtsilä systems are deployed.

“Time and again, our customers choose Wärtsilä as their BESS partner because of our delivery record and ability to build solutions that are adaptable to their sites and project requirements. Quantum3 is the evolution of that promise, which addresses our customers’ primary concerns of safety, efficiency, security, cost, and time,” said Andrew Tang, Vice President of Energy Storage & Optimisation at Wärtsilä Energy.

Quantum3 is a complete AC block solution, with fully integrated and internalised batteries and string-based power conversion systems (PCS). String inverters enable decentralised control to considerably enhance the availability, efficiency, and reliability of the system across its lifespan. Quantum3 also contains Wärtsilä’s proprietary battery management system (BMS), designed and engineered in the US. Wärtsilä’s BMS offers efficient cell balancing, adaptable system management, and enhanced cybersecurity, informed by Wärtsilä’s deep understanding of battery performance and on-site system operations.

Housed in a 20-ft ISO container with single-side access, Quantum3 is strategically sized for global shipping and efficient on-site deployment and back-to-back configuration. It is designed to achieve an optimal balance between energy density and weight. Quantum3’s sustainable design, including low noise levels and a low global warming potential (GWP) cooling system, makes it a groundbreaking offering for meeting customers’ environmental and decarbonisation goals. Quantum3’s enhanced fire safety features also go beyond the requirements of current global regulations to ensure that customer facilities are both fireproof and future-proof.

“These are features we have worked extremely hard on and are very proud of. We have a proven track record of safe and reliable delivery worldwide. Quantum3 will help to further strengthen confidence among customers, local communities, and first responders that Wärtsilä’s systems will stand the test of time,” Tang commented.

Additionally, Quantum3 is powered by the GEMS Digital Energy Platform, Wärtsilä’s energy management system (EMS). GEMS, in combination with string inverters, provides comprehensive visibility and control from the battery to the fleet level, increasing the availability of energy storage facilities for the highest possible return on investment. With GEMS’s machine learning and optimisation power, Quantum3 can intelligently leverage energy supply during times of high energy cost to significantly reduce operating costs and meet ancillary service demands for customers. GEMS also streamlines the system’s controls from BMS to EMS, ensuring high data fidelity and increased data access to enhance performance and reduce downtime.

In summary, Quantum3’s features include:

Fully integrated AC block for high system availability and optimised rack-level control to maximise system performance.

Industry-leading fire safety and cybersecurity features.

Increased energy density and back-to-back layout for optimum land use and efficient on-site deployment and configuration.

Standard 20-ft ISO container with a convenient weight for global shipment.

Sustainable design and cooling system with low GWP.

Advanced monitoring, control, and optimisation from battery to fleet with Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

