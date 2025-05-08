Digital transformation key to lowering costs in offshore wind, says Atlas Copco

Supporting this year’s theme of ‘Mission: Possible’, which aims to highlight the ambition of reaching the UK’s offshore wind goals by 2030, Atlas Copco will showcase how the digitalisation of factory and field operations is crucial to achieving a sustainable future in the renewable energy industry.

Engaging with turbine manufacturers, installers and MRO providers will be the focus of Atlas Copco’s Bolting Solutions team, who will be on hand to demonstrate the advantages of deploying smart bolting tools not only in the factory, but also on location for installation and service. These include significant improvements in quality control, operator safety, feedback loops, full traceability of bolt tightening data and predictive trend analysis, with the objective of reducing assembly, installation, and maintenance costs across the industry.

Following an extensive trial period with selected customers, Atlas Copco’s Bolting Cloud application will extend its Smart Field portfolio later this year, which enables data capture from all smart bolting tools at remote installations directly to the customer’s cloud management system.

Stephen Hamer, Energy Segment Sales Manager at Atlas Copco Bolting Solutions, said: “Atlas Copco continues to innovate as a strategic partner to manufacturers and operators within the offshore wind sector and we can now provide a solution for every application, from factory to field. By harnessing the power of data through our expanding range of digital and connected battery-powered and hydraulic tools, we can ensure that customers can extract the most value from their investment, by selecting the right solution for the right task, which delivers full traceability of every tightening event but also improves safety and reduces project time.

“At this year’s Global Offshore Wind exhibition, we will be focused on helping visitors understand how digitalisation can deliver immediate advantages to their business with our advances in smart tooling, connectivity and data capture, through a cloud solution. These provide an opportunity to deliver major improvements in quality control, operational safety and ultimately, reduced cost.”

With the Government’s mandate to produce more renewable energy, necessitating bigger and higher wattage turbines offshore, operators are under challenging financial and time constraints to deliver the infrastructure. Enabling safer, faster, and more cost-efficient factory assembly and tower installations, Atlas Copco has pioneered several transducerised tools and data driven systems, which incorporate cloud connectivity, as well as portable power to suit every application in the field.

Among the solutions being showcased by Atlas Copco at the two-day show at London’s ExCEL will be its data collection tensioner pump, which reports pressure detail and time to Atlas Copco’s Bolting Cloud.

Another key product in its Smart Field portfolio, Atlas Copco’s SRB HA market-leading nut runner features an internal WIFI server, allowing the tools to be linked to any mobile device. This enables torque and angle data to be collected directly from the tool. Additionally, the in-built transducer measures the torque applied but crucially, angle measurement ensures each bolt is tightened correctly, as well as detecting damaged threads and other variations. For added functionality, the SRB HA features an accessory bus for a barcode scanner. Powered by a Lithium-Ion 36 V battery, it has a torque capability of up to 6500 Nm and is uniquely equipped with a dual trigger, which is designed to prevent finger pinch injury.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.