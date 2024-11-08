Wärtsilä completes fourth round of fire safety and noise mitigation for energy storage systems

Wärtsilä has announced significant advancements in fire safety and acoustic noise reduction for its energy storage systems (ESS), which will enable its customers to stay ahead of regulatory changes while minimising the environmental impact of their projects. These developments, including rigorous large scale testing and enhanced noise mitigation technologies, further position Wärtsilä as a leader in safe and community-conscious energy solutions.

Wärtsilä has recently completed its third and fourth rounds of large scale fire testing following the 2023 testing done for the Quantum energy storage system, surpassing the mandated UL 9540A testing standards for its newer generation Quantum High Energy and Quantum2 energy storage systems. Conducted in partnership with CSA Group at their lab, these tests involved purposeful ignition of the enclosure until the fire was self-sustaining. Both the Quantum High Energy and Quantum2 enclosures fully consumed all available fuel. Data from the test show no risk of propagation from the initiating unit to adjacent units with all modules remaining below cell venting temperatures.

This approach is designed to simulate a worst-case scenario and exceeds current industry standards. Wärtsilä is one of the only battery energy storage companies globally to perform such extensive fire safety evaluations. Wärtsilä also hosted key stakeholders to witness the tests, including regulated utility representatives, fire protection consultants, and insurance and owners’ engineers.

“Large scale energy storage system installations must address the safety concerns of the broader community,” said Josh Dinaburg, Fire Test Specialist at CSA Group and Vice Chair of the NFPA Research Foundation Alarm Council. “Recent testing of Wärtsilä’s Quantum High Energy and Quantum2 ESS showed that a fully involved, large scale fire did not propagate into adjacent battery units. A design that limits propagation allows local fire service to isolate and control the fire, reducing the overall threat to life, property, and the environment.”

“These new fire safety measures demonstrate our commitment to going above and beyond existing industry standards, meeting the intent of the new large scale fire testing requirements referenced in NFPA 855 2026,” added Chris Groves, Product Manager leading Safety Engineering at Wärtsilä. “We do not see fire as an inevitability; therefore, our intent is not just to meet regulatory requirements, but to anticipate future safety needs. These tests ensure we are proactively providing customers with the highest level of protection.”

The fire testing also conforms to the forthcoming CSA TS-800 standard, which will set new benchmarks for the safety of energy storage systems.

“I applaud Wärtsilä for their proactive role in conducting these tests, which has resulted in no propagation to adjacent units,” commented Paul Hayes, Vice President of Energy Structure at Hiller Companies. “This reassures us of their commitment to safety and instils confidence in their capabilities.”

In addition to fire safety, noise mitigation has become a top priority as energy storage systems are built in closer proximity to residential areas, where there are strict penalties for exceeding noise limits. Wärtsilä’s energy storage systems now feature advanced attenuation solutions and operational control that can be tailored to specific project needs. This proactive approach to noise reduction also includes third-party verification of noise levels conducted by regional consultants to ensure accuracy and compliance with local regulations.

“Close collaboration with clients allows us to develop tailored noise reduction solutions, such as low fan speed controls and third party-verified noise attenuation solutions,” concluded Fadi Zara, Program Manager at Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Optimisation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!