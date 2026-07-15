Siemens Energy begins preparations for independent brand launch

Following the spin-off from Siemens AG in 2020 and the company’s development, Siemens Energy is now beginning preparations for the transition to an independent brand. This move is based on the time-limited license agreement governing the use of the brand.

In the future, the current entities Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will be united under a single name and brand umbrella: Omterra. The re-branding process is scheduled to begin later in 2026 and will be implemented in stages.

“Since our spin-off, it has been clear that the licensed Siemens Energy brand would be available to us for a limited period. Today, our company is well positioned strategically, operationally, and financially. We have earned the trust of our customers and the capital markets, improved our profitability, and have ambitious growth plans for the years ahead. Against this backdrop and given that the current brand agreement is time-limited, now is the right time to begin the transition to our own independent brand,” said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.

“We are proud of what our employees have built over the past few years. Our founder’s name opened doors and supported us on our path to independence. This legacy remains both an inspiration and a commitment for us as we actively help shape the energy world of tomorrow,” Bruch added.

With Omterra, Siemens Energy is deliberately choosing an independent brand with global appeal. The new name reflects the company’s global footprint, its technological expertise, and its commitment to contributing to reliable energy supplies worldwide. The company’s strategic direction remains unchanged for customers, business partners, and employees. The brand transition will be implemented gradually.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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