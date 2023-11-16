Soltec unveils its new solar tracing technology designed for US market

Soltec, a leader in the design and manufacturing of solar trackers, has introduced SFOne USA, its latest innovation in solar tracking technology designed for the US market. SFOne marks a milestone in the solar industry, combining Soltec's expertise in design, manufacturing, and installation to deliver a revolutionary solution that streamlines and optimises solar energy generation.

With a unique vertically aligned dual-row design, SFOne maximises solar energy generation efficiency while reducing costs and complexity associated with the installation and maintenance of solar systems. Specifically tailored for projects in the US, SFOne eliminates the complexity of conventional configurations with its pre-assembled sets, reducing costs and expediting the installation process. The connected system of SFOne also cuts the number of motors and electronic systems by 50%.

SFOne adapts to various terrains, from slopes to irregularities and diverse soil types. Additionally, SFOne's sophisticated design includes a wiring system that avoids unnecessary parts, reducing both the number of tracker components and their total cost.

SFOne's electronics feature complete wireless communication and are designed to withstand low temperatures, ensuring optimal performance in various weather conditions. Furthermore, the SFOne tracker uses cutting-edge algorithms to maximise production: TeamTrack minimises shading losses between rows, Diffuse Booster maximises gains on cloudy days, and Dy-WIND ensures plant protection against adverse weather conditions.

“This SFOne solar tracker is a unique and adaptive solar solution designed exclusively for the US market. SFOne simplifies installation, reduces costs, and maximises solar energy generation efficiency in a variety of conditions. By being able to manufacture locally, we reaffirm our commitment to the US market as a player that can help achieve IRA compliance for our customers. SFOne represents a significant step towards a cleaner and more efficient future in solar energy,” explained Colin Caufield, VP of Sales North America.

Soltec, with manufacturing capabilities in the US, emphasises its commitment to the local economy and environmental sustainability through the launch of this new tracker. By choosing SFOne, companies and projects benefit from a solution that not only maximises solar energy production but also minimises associated costs and risks.

