Senkron Digital launches intelligent trading platform

Senkron Digital, a provider of digital solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) models, and cybersecurity services to the energy and critical infrastructure industries, has announced the launch of a new intelligent energy trading platform, OnePact Monetize. Designed for energy traders, asset managers, and independent power producers, the platform will automate and optimise participation in electricity markets for flexible assets such as batteries, hybrid plants, and renewables, helping to manage trading risk and execution reliability in increasingly volatile markets.

The move responds to the growing complexity of electricity market participation across Southern and Eastern Europe. Asset operators and owners are under increasing pressure to optimise participation in national wholesale and balancing markets, as well as cross-European platforms such as MARI, PICASSO, and TERRE. With most countries in Europe now bringing markets closer to real time through 15-minute settlement periods, operators are under pressure to bid and dispatch more quickly, often with lean teams and legacy, manual workflows.

With heightened market volatility and fragmented rules, it is becoming increasingly difficult for market participants to develop trading strategies, manually process bids, and execute them while remaining compliant with ever-changing market regulations. Manual processes also increase operational risk, from data errors to delayed reactions to price movements. By combining automation, validation layers, and real-time market connectivity, OnePact Monetize is designed to reduce these risks, support portfolio scale optimisation, and help clients with multi-asset structures to capture value more consistently across markets while maintaining human oversight where required.

Remi Ramcharan, Vice President at Senkron Digital, said: “Energy markets are becoming faster, more fragmented and less forgiving, with more assets to manage and less time to make decisions. OnePact Monetize introduces automation, AI, and built-in validation to support more reliable participation, reducing manual errors and helping teams respond confidently to market volatility. The platform provides real-time visibility, clear controls, and human-in-the-loop oversight so traders can capture value at speed while maintaining strong risk management.”

OnePact Monetize consists of a unified dashboard to prepare, simulate, and submit bids, operation bots, and market integration APIs to streamline and accelerate market participation alongside direct connectivity with Market Operators and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) for real-time data and automated dispatch. The AI-powered, customisable trading bot learns from market patterns and reacts instantly, making it highly effective at capturing short-lived opportunities to improve profitability. The platform also benefits from centralised portfolio management, advanced reporting intelligence providing live trade reports, portfolio breakdowns and exportable analytics, and holistic, real-time visibility of assets supporting coordinated trading strategies.

Together, these features deliver faster, more accurate bids and reduced compliance risk, with seamless execution and holistic visibility of all assets. The design balances customisation and scalability with fast onboarding and simplicity in operation, allowing lean teams to trade as effectively as major players without increasing operational risk.

OnePact Monetize will initially be launched in Türkiye, where Senkron Digital has an established presence and deep market experience. The platform will subsequently rollout across Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe, as well as Nordic and Baltic countries through Senkron Digital’s recent partnership with Nord Pool, the European power market.

The platform forms part of the company’s OnePact Suite, which enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and investment feasibility analysis of renewable energy assets. Combined with Monitor, Predict and Feasibility, Monetize completes the end-to-end optimisation loop, from asset performance to trading outcomes.

