CGG changes name to Viridien

At the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2024, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s corporate name from CGG to Viridien.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien, said: “Our new name, Viridien, connects our company’s history to our future, confidently positioning us for accelerated growth as an Advanced Technology, Digitalm and Earth Data Company.”

To further support its growth strategy, the company will launch the new Viridien brand on 10 June at the upcoming EAGE Annual Conference in Oslo, further strengthening its focus across a portfolio of solutions including the Core businesses of Geoscience, Earth Data and Sensing & Monitoring, as well as new offerings in both the Low Carbon markets of Minerals & Mining and CCS, and markets beyond energy in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Infrastructure Monitoring.

