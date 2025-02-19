Sensonics develop electro-dynamic sensors for monitoring wind turbines

Sensonics has developed an electro-dynamic sensor that monitors wind turbines for measuring and maintaining performance.

The continuing expansion of ‘greener’ energy alternatives such as wind power is underlined by the fact that it is currently the largest source of renewable energy in the UK. With over 11 000 wind turbines generating a total installed capacity of 30 GW in 2023, its share of the total British grid electricity capacity was 30% with a target to increase this to 60% by 2030. The UK government supports this major expansion of offshore capacity, confirming it has leveraged £24 billion of private finance for current and future clean energy projects in the UK.

One of the key requirements to maintain and optimise the performance of wind turbines is reliable and effective vibration measurement of the slow rotating turbines (typically less than 300 RPM). Condition monitoring specialist, Sensonics, has developed a low frequency VEL/GLF velocity vibration sensor, suitable for wind energy machinery.

This electro-dynamic sensor provides performs well compared to piezo-electric devices by combining high measurement sensitivity with a frequency response down to 0.1 Hz. This level of sensitivity, along with noise performance, provides the necessary range required for detailed analysis of gearbox vibration, suitable for measuring velocity vibration on equipment with speeds below 300 RPM. Furthermore, unlike traditional piezoelectric based velocity vibration sensors, the VEL/GLF is not susceptible to forms of interference in low frequency applications, preventing spurious readings and alarms.

As a result of its design, the VEL/GLF offers high noise immunity due to the low impedance electro-dynamic nature of the sensor assembly. In addition to the filtering of high frequency events and the fact no electronic integration is required, the design of the sensor is immune to the saturation problems that impair the reliability of other piezoelectric devices.

