The smarter E AWARD 2025: Energy transition pioneers shortlisted

The energy transition is advancing rapidly on a global scale. In many places, electricity from renewable sources of energy is no longer the exception; it is now the rule. This shift would simply not have been possible without future-oriented, innovative companies and their technology, ideas and concepts. Today’s best and most innovative new developments have been nominated for The smarter E AWARD 2025. This coveted prize is awarded in a total of five categories: Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility, Smart Integrated Energy, and Outstanding Projects. The winners will be honoured on the eve of The smarter E Europe on 6 May 2025 at the International Congress Center Messe München (ICM). Europe’s largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe, and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from 7 – 9 May 2025.

The generation of electricity from solar and wind power continues to grow rapidly, and production costs are already extremely low. When it comes to ensuring a comprehensive, safe, and renewable 24/7 energy supply, the key challenges lie in the intelligent integration of renewable electricity into the energy system using digitalisation and flexibilisation solutions. This also includes the massive expansion of battery and energy storage solutions. The mobility sector has a vital role to play in global decarbonisation. And above all else, the energy transition is a global task. The five categories recognised within The smarter E AWARD mirror this complex situation.

Modules for new surfaces and integration

The finalists in the Photovoltaics category thoroughly reflect current trends and challenges. Conventional PV modules may have become far more powerful and efficient in recent years, but available space remains a limiting factor when it comes to expanding photovoltaics. Technical developments are therefore trending towards innovations that make previously unused surfaces accessible for PV systems, such as particularly lightweight PV modules or PV modules with very high bifaciality that are suitable for vertical installations. Vertical installations are interesting options, both in an agricultural context and for infrastructure (such as noise barriers). Current trends in the inverter field are aimed at integrating more grid support and safety features, particularly in the commerce and industry sectors as well as for ground-mounted PV systems. Good examples of this include a power supply with phase accuracy, the option to connect to weak grid nodes, grid-forming functionality, and enhanced monitoring of cooling or insulation resistance.

Finalists in the Photovoltaics category

7Secondsolar (South Africa) with its AUTOPV planning software solution.

Aevy (Norway) with its Aevy asset management platform.

Aiko Energy (China) with its ABC INFINITE PV module.

Anhui Huasun Energy (China) with its Kunlun Series Ultra-high Bifaciality HJT solar module.

LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its Hi-MO X10 module.

MBJ Solutions (Germany) with its MBJ Sunlike Lab solar simulator.

Seaward Electronic (UK) with its PV:1525-IV testing device.

Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its SG350HX-20 string inverter.

Sunmaxx PVT (Germany) with its Sunmaxx PX-1 combination module.

Weidmüller Interface (Germany) with its PV Inline lightning and overvoltage protection.

Current trends in storage technology

This year’s submissions in the Energy Storage category show that many manufacturers have taken installation challenges into account. In the residential storage sector, there is a trend towards systems that can be stacked in a modular fashion and that, therefore, can connect with each other automatically. The number of devices suitable for outdoor use is also increasing. Manufacturers are increasingly commissioning industrial and large scale storage systems and delivering them ready for installation. The trend in cell chemistry is moving strongly towards iron phosphate. Interconnection effort and costs are reduced by individual cells that are becoming increasingly larger. The market for four hour storage is becoming more significant for battery containers, and many containers have a maximum charge/discharge rate of 0.25°C. Many systems use artificial intelligence for fault detection and energy management. SiC-based power electronics are increasingly being used to increase efficiency and reduce volume. System safety remains a focus and is being improved by the increased use of arc detection and multi-level safety concepts at the various system levels.

Finalists in the Energy Storage category

CMBlu Energy (Germany) with its Organic SolidFlow Battery storage system.

EcoFlow (China) with its PowerOcean DC Fit residential storage system.

EVE Energy (China) with its Mr. Big battery cell.

Huawei Technologies (China) with its ESS LUNA2000-215-2S10 storage system.

Hydrostor (Canada) with its A-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) system.

p&e power&energy (Germany) with its Scalable Cell Level Power Electronics Platform inverter system.

SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its U8A1 UPS solution.

SOL Research (Germany) with its Powerstation 2.500.

Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its PowerTitan 2.0 large scale storage system.

Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology (China) with its Power 6.25 MWh four hour BESS battery container.

Products and solutions for electromobility

The large number of submissions in the E-Mobility category relating to solar carport solutions is particularly striking. This is a consequence of changes in the law regarding carports for large parking lots. The industry is responding with a comprehensive offering. High-current, high-voltage charging, especially in connection with the new MCS charging standard, is once again proving to be a driver of innovation. Special electrical safety components are now being developed specifically for the new requirements. Another trend is the use of PV on commercial vehicles that allows for the surface of a trailer to be utilised for additional power generation.

Finalists in the E-Mobility category

Cable-Sherpa (Austria) with its Cable-Sherpa cable management.

DEHN (Germany) with its DEHNguard M DC ACI 1250 FM power protection switch.

Etecnic (Spain) with its EVcharge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Friedrich (Germany) with its URBANROOF parking lot canopy.

GoodWe (China) with its Vela Series Residential Solar Carport.

Hive Power (Switzerland) with its Hive Power FLEXO Smart Charge SaaS solution.

SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its No Thermal Propagation Technology battery concept.

Schaltbau (Germany) with its C330 high-power DC contactor.

Shenzhen Kehua Hengsheng Technology (China) with its EV3102-040K-HR-UC SiC charging module.

OPES Solar Mobility (Germany) with its O.Motion matrix solar module series.

Digital integration is key

The products and solutions submitted in the Smart Integrated Energy category vividly illustrate the intricacy and complexity of one of the key challenges facing the transition to tomorrow’s climate-neutral energy world. For the energy transition to be a success, electricity from renewable sources must be integrated into the energy system in a comprehensive and smart way, in more and more locations and at all grid levels.

Finalists in the Smart Integrated Energy category

FENECON (Germany) with its FEMS FENECON energy management system.

meteocontrol (Germany) with its mc Assetpilot.

fleXality (Germany) with its AI-based fEnOMS software solution.

Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its Stem Cell Grid Technology grid-forming inverter technology.

Toscano (Spain) with its COMBI-PRO-MAX switching solution.

Utiligize (Denmark) with its integrated Forecast & Investment platform.

Zählerfreunde (Germany) with its white label energy management SaaS solution for utilities.

The energy transition is being addressed worldwide

The finalists in the Outstanding Projects category provide excellent examples of how the energy transition, humanity’s major challenge, is being tackled across the globe. The spectrum ranges from large scale green hydrogen production and large storage projects that ensure a steady supply of ever greener electricity, to the use of public institutions to generate solar power and projects providing cooling energy for food.

Finalists in the Outstanding Projects category

Beijing HyperStrong Technology (China) with its Beijing Siyuanqiao Integrated Charging Plus Storage Station Project.

Beijing HyperStrongTechnology (China) with its 250 MW/1000 MWh energy storage project in Santanghu.

CyberGrid (Austria) with its Theiß Hybrid Storage System.

Electricity Authority of Cyprus (Cyprus) with its installation of PV systems in 405 public schools.

GIZ Indonesia (Indonesia) with its off-grid Solar Ice Maker project for fishing communities.

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology – KIT (Germany) with its BiFlow hybrid storage system project.

LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its 3000 Nm 3 /h Electrolyzer in Hydrogen-Rich Blast Furnace Smelting project.

/h Electrolyzer in Hydrogen-Rich Blast Furnace Smelting project. Phaesun (Germany) with its BeCool: Clean Cooling for Markets in Kenya project.

Sungrow Hydrogen (China) with its Low Carbon Institute Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.