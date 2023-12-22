Annea secures funding for global expansion

ANNEA, a climate tech startup automating predictive maintenance and performance optimisation in renewable energy, has raised US$2.9 million in Seed funding. The round, led by Voyager Ventures, also saw participation from existing investors Innoport and Faber Ventures. ANNEA’s disruptive optimisation technology significantly enhances renewable energy production from existing infrastructure by an average of 5-15% each year. At the same time, their next-generation predictive maintenance software slashes unplanned downtime by 80% and cuts maintenance expenses by 10-50%. ANNEA’s partners include the world’s largest renewable asset owners and operators who work with ANNEA to boost their operating margins.

ANNEA plans to leverage the recent funding to strengthen its foothold in the U.S. market, expand its established market position across Europe – including Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the UK – and grow in Southeast Asia. The company, based in Hamburg, Germany, is also looking to forge new strategic partnerships within the wind industry.

AI-powered predictive maintenance forecasting to boost energy production

ANNEA’s comprehensive product uses artificial intelligence to create digital twins of every component within a wind turbine without having to install additional sensors. This software-only approach is ANNEA’s answer to the pressing challenges faced by renewable energy infrastructure owners and providers, including high operational costs and unexpected downtime. ANNEA’s ambitious goal is to eliminate 70 million tpy of CO2 equivalents annually from renewable energy production.

ANNEA’s clients gain from its advanced machine learning and drone image recognition capabilities, which enable early detection of underperformance and failures, along with accurate production forecasting. It equips teams with in-depth insights, fostering data-driven decision-making and predictive maintenance, and ultimately enhancing the uptime and performance of renewable energy assets. Having worked with over 10 000 wind turbines, ANNEA boasts a vast and growing database for validation and training.

"This investment is a testament to our team's outstanding achievements," stated Maik Reder, co-founder and CEO of ANNEA. "Building on our solid foundation from previous funding, we are now aiming to become a leader in the wind energy sector. With our technology, we are positioned to expand across wind assets worldwide, playing a crucial role in the energy transition."

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.