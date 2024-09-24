DeterTech unveils rapid response solution for solar farms

DeterTech, a trusted provider of security solutions for solar projects and other critical national infrastructure, has announces its new rapid response solution for solar farms and battery storage facilities. It is designed for deployment within 72 hours on vulnerable sites that require an immediate and highly visible security upgrade.

DeterTech protects over 2.5 GW of solar capacity across Europe and operates a crime intelligence portal for the police and critical infrastructure companies. It is the only private security firm to hold a data sharing agreement with all 43 territorial police forces in England and Wales. Its data conclusively shows that the prevalence and scale of cable theft from solar farms has never been higher.

Between January – August 2024, there were at least 70 reported offences against solar thefts, more than 20% of which involved cable theft targeting 20 km or more. Most striking in the data is the huge volumes of cable being stolen and the likelihood that those sites having been targeted by organised criminal gangs will be revisited once the cable has been replaced.

In response, DeterTech has launched its dedicated rapid response package for solar farms and battery storage facilities that enables them to instantly change the environment and discourage further intrusions. It can be rented for as little as two weeks and deployed within just 72 hours, offering immediate protection while DeterTech’s site security experts conduct a complimentary full site security threat assessment.

The fully integrated system comprises real-time intrusion detection, SmartWater forensic marking and a mobile security response to triggers, for comprehensive site security protection. Four PID 360 intrusion detection units and a solar-powered CCTV tower are all monitored 24/7 from DeterTech’s in-house BS EN 50518 accredited Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), leavings criminals with nowhere to hide.

The highly visible presence of the PID 360 units alone has been proven to deter over 80% of intrusions. Intrusions trigger live video recording, a 120 dB alarm, a warning message and a 2000 lumen LED floodlight. This means thieves can be scared away or even caught before having the opportunity to escape with valuable cable, materials and equipment.

In the rare case of criminals persisting with their plans, every potential intrusion is reviewed, verified and if necessary escalated to on-site security or the police in an average of just 47 seconds. Furthermore, SmartWater conclusively links stolen property back to the scene of the crime and has a 100% conviction rate in contested court cases. This further increases the deterrent value and significantly improves the chances of a successful recovery.

Kelly Barnes, Senior Intelligence Analyst, DeterTech, said: “Across Europe we’re witnessing a surge in the construction of solar and battery storage facilities. That’s great news for the clean energy revolution but has also signalled boom time for organised criminal gangs. Pre-emptive security measures are needed to predict, deter and detect threats to keep sites safe and secure.”

Mark Kubis-Law, Corporate Account Director, DeterTech, added: “When sites are targeted, or CCTV fails, it’s vital to rapidly change the environment and put highly visible deterrents in place. Together we can keep the lights on and ensure criminal gangs have nowhere left to hide.”

DeterTech’s rapid response solution will be unveiled for the first time at Solar and Storage Live, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham from 24 – 26 September 2024.

