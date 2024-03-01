SolarDuck, leader in offshore floating photovoltaic (OFPV) technology, Green Arrow Capital, leading Italian Independent Asset Manager in the alternative investment world, and New Developments s.r.l., one of Italy’s most experienced developers, have agreed to collaborate on the development of a 120 MWp OFPV farm integrated with 420 MW floating offshore wind (FOW).

The project will install SolarDuck’s unique elevated platform technology that allows photovoltaic (PV) panels to be deployed in significant wave heights whilst maintaining a safe working environment for access and maintenance and minimising environmental impact. In addition, the collaboration will also allow the harnessing of the complementarity of wind and solar energy resources.

“With the current momentum, we believe this is a unique opportunity for the offshore renewable energy industry to help shape a favourable regulatory framework and facilitate the scaling of OFPV. This is not just important for Italy, but also for other countries in the Mediterranean. Our collaboration with New Developments and Green Arrow Capital can also serve as a catalyst for OFPV in Italy,” said SolarDuck CEO, Koen Burgers.

The project is part of Green Arrow Capital’s Infrastructure of the Future Fund (GAIF), which invests in renewable energy and digital infrastructure in high-potential markets in Europe.

“As pioneers of renewables in Italy, we continually strive to lead the way, exemplified by our innovative offshore projects. These cutting-edge infrastructures not only generate green energy contributing to sustainable energy transition and independence but also demonstrate their complementarity to onshore installations, preserving precious land resources,” said Founder and Chief Information Officer of Green Arrow Capital Group, Daniele Camponeschi.

The project

The Corigliano offshore hybrid wind-solar farm will be located in the gulf of Taranto off the coast of Corigliano-Rossano in Calabria. The farm is planned to feature 28 floating wind turbines for a wind capacity of 420 MWp in addition to a 120 MWp OFPV farm for a combined 540 MW of capacity. The OFPV farm alone will generate more than 160 GWh of solar energy per year.

