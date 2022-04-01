MYTILINEOS deploys Fluence IQ Bidding Application across Australian solar farms

Fluence, a global provider of energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, have announced that its Fluence IQ Bidding Application has been deployed at a portfolio of three Australian solar farms owned by the Greek industrial and energy company MYTILINEOS and its renewables and storage development (RSD) business unit.

MYTILINEOS began moving into the Australian renewables market in 2019 when it acquired the 48 MW Wagga Wagga, 30 MW Junee, and 30 MW Corowa solar farms, forming a local office, representing the RSD business unit. MYTILINEOS uses the AI-enabled Bidding Application to optimise trading of the three solar farms in New South Wales, Australia.

“We are delighted that MYTILINEOS is placing its trust in our software to maximise the revenue and value of its entire operating Australian solar farm portfolio during the daylight hours,” said Andrew Kelley, Fluence Digital Country Director in Australia.

“The ‘five-minute settlement’ introduced to the National Electricity Market (NEM) several months ago requires renewable energy assets like these three solar farms to be able to perform highly accurate price forecasting to avoid any negative pricing events. The Bidding Application assists the asset owner and operator of the solar farms, MYTILINEOS, to maximise generation during periods of favourable pricing in the market and curtail generation during periods of oversupply and negative pricing.”

The Fluence IQ Bidding Application analyses thousands of variables to provide leading price forecasting and optimisation using proprietary machine learning algorithms, enabling renewable asset owners and operators to optimise bidding and dispatch in Australia’s NEM.

The three solar plants have the capacity to generate and supply more than 220 GWh of electricity into the national electricity grid while offsetting more than 180 000 tpy of greenhouse gas emissions.

