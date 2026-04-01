European Energy divests Jonava project in Lithuania

European Energy has completed the divestment of the Jonava renewable energy project in Lithuania to Energix – Renewable Energies, marking another transaction that highlights the company’s ability to develop high-quality, large scale renewable energy assets across its markets.

The Jonava project is a hybrid renewable energy development with a planned capacity of approximately 470 MW, combining around 140 MW of onshore wind, 330 MWp of solar photovoltaics (PV), and 320 MWh of energy storage. Construction is expected to commence shortly, with full commercial operation targeted for 2027.

The project reflects European Energy’s integrated development model, in which projects are advanced from early-stage development through permitting and design to assets ready for construction and investment.

By structuring Jonava as a hybrid project, European Energy has created a diversified asset aligned with evolving market demand. The combination of wind, solar, and storage enhances grid stability and enables more efficient utilisation of infrastructure, increasing the project’s attractiveness to long-term investors.

Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy, noted: “We have been able to manage a complex development process and deliver a project that meets the technical, regulatory, and commercial requirements of international buyers. Developing renewable energy assets to a stage where key risks are addressed and value is clearly defined, is what European Energy excels at around our many markets. This model allows us to swiftly push renewable energy deployment and recycle capital into new projects.”

The Jonava divestment illustrates how European Energy structures projects to support large scale acquisitions by long-term investors. Its advanced stage of development, integrated technology mix, and defined construction timeline enabled a clear investment case.

The transaction further strengthens European Energy’s track record of delivering renewable energy projects across Europe, well-suited for portfolio transactions and strategic acquisitions.

European Energy continues to develop a pipeline of wind, solar, and hybrid projects across its core markets, with a focus on creating assets that combine technical robustness, scalability, and transaction readiness.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!