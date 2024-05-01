First Solar receives 547 MW solar module order

First Solar announced an agreement to supply Birch Creek Energy with 547 MW of advanced Series 6 Plus Bifacial thin film photovoltaics modules. The St. Louis-based renewable energy company plans to deploy the modules in projects across its development pipeline in the US.

“We are pleased to establish this relationship with First Solar, which we expect will enable certainty of module supply for a critical part of our development pipeline,” said Dan Siegel, CEO of Birch Creek. “By choosing to buy our modules from First Solar, we are strengthening our domestic content strategy with a trusted partner that delivers a competitive product.”

“Birch Creek’s decision to partner with us is a validation of our technology and competitiveness, and the value of pricing and supply certainty,” commented Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer, First Solar. “We thank the team at Birch Creek for their trust and look forward to building on this relationship.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.