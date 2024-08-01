RWE commissions first solar project in Poland

RWE is constructing solar farms with a total capacity of more than 100 MWac across Poland, and the first project has now been commissioned. The Bojanowo East ground-mounted photovoltaic farm with a capacity of 8.5 MWac is located in the Wielkopolskie region in central Poland, where RWE has installed more than 17 800 solar modules that are able to supply green electricity to more than 4300 Polish households annually.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “Bojanowo East is a great milestone for RWE’s solar expansion in our Polish core market. It is the first project in a whole series of solar parks we are currently building across the country to be put into operation. We leverage Poland’s sunny conditions with good locations for solar energy and are keen to further support the Polish energy transition.”

