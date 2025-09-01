UKA secures environmental impact approval for agrivoltaic projects in Sicily

UKA Italia has navigated the environmental approval process for two of its agrivoltaics projects in Southern Italy. Both Pesce (42.73 MWp) and Capezzana (55.71 MWp) have received the environmental impact and landscape approval from Italy's Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Culture, paving the way for final stages of project completion.

These projects, located in the municipality of Ramacca, Sicily, are planned to contribute significantly to Italy's renewable energy landscape. The Pesce and Capezzana agrivoltaics projects are equipped with advanced solar modules mounted on tracking structures, ensuring optimal energy capture by elevating systems to a minimum height of 2.1 m. This design is complemented by Sicily’s exceptional solar irradiation, enabling an impressive energy generation exceeding 2100 kWh/kWp/y. Furthermore, their strategic proximity facilitates streamlined connectivity to the national grid via a shared pathway leading to a newly established TERNA 380/150/36 kV substation. Integral to these projects is a comprehensive cultivation plan, integrating agricultural activities with renewable energy production.

“We are committed to sustainable land use and environmental stewardship. My team is thrilled that our projects will contribute significantly to the clean energy supply,” said Álvaro Sierra Torrón, Managing Director at UKA Italia.

“With Italy being one of UKA’s focus markets, this success underscores our strong commitment to the country’s renewable energy future – a market in which we intend to further invest and grow,” added Maximilian Neef, Head of the International Department at UKA Headquarters in Germany.

With the environmental approvals secured, UKA Italia is progressing towards obtaining the Sole Authorization (Autorizzazione Unica) for both projects and continuing the path to achieve the ready-to-build status.

