Qair starts construction of floating solar plant in Seychelles

Qair has launched construction of the Seysun Lagoon floating photovoltaics (PV) plant, a 5.8 MW project located in the Providence Lagoon on Mahé Island, Seychelles.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Flavien Joubert, Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Billy Rangasamy, Minister of Lands and Housing, Bernard Georges, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Anne Tallineau, Ambassador of France to Seychelles, Tony Imaduwa, Principal Secretary for Climate Change and Energy, and senior officials of the Public Utilities Corp. (PUC).

Just weeks after financial close, the project is now entering its final development stage. Backed by a long-term power purchase agreement, all electricity generated will be sold to the PUC, directly contributing to Seychelles’ renewable energy targets.

With commissioning planned for 2026, the Seysun Lagoon project will play a pivotal role in helping Seychelles achieve its goal of sourcing 15% of national electricity from renewable energy by 2030, while also setting a benchmark for floating solar innovation in the Indian Ocean and Africa.

