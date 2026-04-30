Neoen launches construction of two solar farms in Ireland

Neoen, a world-leading renewable energy company, has provided notices to proceed for its 162 MWp Garr solar farm and 33 MWp Johnstown North solar farm to Omexom for the solar arrays and associated infrastructure, and to TLI Group for the construction of the onsite substation and grid connection.

This signals the start of the construction phase, with site works expected to commence in coming months. Both projects were awarded contracts in the Republic of Ireland’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 4) auction in 2024.

Garr solar farm is Neoen’s first project in County Offaly and will be one of Ireland’s largest solar farms. It will generate enough energy to power over 38 000 homes and prevent over 51 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions. The asset, which will connect to the transmission network operated by EirGrid, is scheduled to be operating in 2029.

Johnstown North is Neoen’s third solar farm in County Wicklow. It is expected to generate enough electricity to power 8000 homes and prevent over 10 500 tpy of CO 2 emissions. The solar farm will connect to the distribution network operated by ESBN and is scheduled to be operational in 2028.

Neoen will implement community benefit funds on both projects and will use sustainable land practices, including grazing sheep to manage vegetation. The projects will also enhance biodiversity with the inclusion of initiatives such as native planting, bird and bat boxes, and insect hotels.

This announcement takes Neoen’s total capacity in Ireland to 410 MW in operation or under construction. The portfolio already includes 3 operating solar farms totalling 58 MWp, 2 additional solar farms awarded under RESS 2 which are under construction and total 104 MWp, as well as 8 operating wind farms with a total capacity of 53 MW.

Neoen has a strong development pipeline in Ireland, with 1.8 GW of capacity across onshore wind, solar, and battery storage. The company is committed to realising this pipeline towards meeting Ireland’s renewable energy targets and the country’s increasing electricity demand, including from the expanding data centre sector.

Ciaran O’Brien, Managing Director of Neoen Ireland, commented: “Garr and Johnstown North solar farms represent major milestones for Neoen’s investment in Ireland’s energy future, and we would like to sincerely thank the Irish government, EirGrid, and ESBN for placing their trust in us. These projects demonstrate our strong partnerships and growth under Ireland’s RESS framework, and they will deliver tangible benefits to the Offaly and Wicklow communities.”

Xavier Barbaro, Group CEO of Neoen, added: “I would like to congratulate Neoen Ireland team on this impressive achievement which bears testimony to the quality of their work and to the strength of our portfolio. With demand for electricity growing in Ireland, we are proud to be contributing a further 195 MWp of solar capacity, and to play our part in relieving pressure on power prices in the long run. These projects demonstrate once again our commitment to Ireland’s energy sovereignty and to the acceleration of its energy transition.”

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