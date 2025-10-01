WFW advises Iberdrola on Italian PV acquisition

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Iberdrola Italia, part of the Iberdrola Group, on the acquisition from Altea Green Power S.p.A (AGP) of Montenero Green Energy S.r.l., a special purpose vehicle that owns an Italian photovoltaic project.

The project in Italy’s central Molise region, which has already obtained construction authorisation, will have a total installed capacity of approximately 9.6 MW once operational.

Iberdrola Group is a global energy leader with approximately 45 000 MW of installed renewable capacity worldwide and committed to clean energy and innovation. AGP is a renewable-only independent power producer focused on efficiently managing energy plants with full environmental compliance. It is listed on Euronext Milan – STAR segment.

The WFW Italy Energy team that advised Iberdrola was led by Corporate Partner, Luca Sfrecola, supported by Senior Associate, Giovanni Benedetto, and Trainee, Francesca Romana Bazzani. Partner, Tiziana Manenti, assisted by Senior Associate, Anthony Bellacci and Associate Marco Iannotti, advised on the due diligence process. Tax advice was provided by Counsel Alfredo Guacci Esposito.

