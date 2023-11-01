Bechtel to design and construct Oriana solar project

Bechtel has announced that it has been selected by Sabanci Renewables a subsidiary of Sabanci Holdings, to design and construct a new 232 MWdc solar project in Victoria County, Texas.

The new Oriana Solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 34 000 homes. It will include highly efficient bifacial solar panel technology that enables both sides of the panels to absorb sunlight. The renewable power produced at Oriana Solar will be delivered to customers on the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Texas is the biggest producer of solar power in the United States after California. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Texas is expected to install more than 4 GW of capacity over the next five years to become the national leader of generated solar power. Combined, the Bechtel-built facilities in Texas, including Oriana, will provide enough renewable energy for nearly 100 000 homes.

“We’re delighted to expand our work with Sabanci to deliver a third renewable energy project for the people of Texas,” said Scott Austin, general manager of Bechtel’s Renewables & Clean Power business. “We will be utilising Bechtel’s 125 years of delivery expertise on this project, and as always, look to employ local people and suppliers to build a facility that will power communities with clean renewable energy for decades to come.”

“We are happy to execute another important renewable project for our portfolio with Bechtel and play a key role in energy transition,” added Ismail Bilgin, CEO of Sabanci Renewables. “We will continue to invest in renewables and contribute to the local economy while creating a sustainable future for future generations.” Bechtel will design and deliver the solar project, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. Construction is set to begin early next year and be completed in mid-2025.

