Econergy announces commercial operational of Italian PV projects

Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd, a leading European renewable energy producer specialising in renewable energy projects across Europe, has announced the commercial operation of its first solar projects in Italy. With the connection of the project Indovina in Sicily, Econergy now owns and manages six solar parks in Italy with a total capacity of about 20 MWp, consisting of two larger projects in the Piedmont region and four smaller parks in Sicily.

This achievement marks a new milestone for Econergy as it expands its operational footprint to Italy, joining Romania and the UK in its European portfolio. Italy’s renewable energy policy has been highly supportive, with consumption of renewable energy surpassing fossil fuels for the first time in early 2024. This trend underscores Italy's commitment to sustainable energy growth and makes it an attractive market for future projects.

Econergy has a significant pipeline of 135 photovoltaics (PV) projects in Italy with a total capacity of around 2.1 GW, and has also begun developing storage projects in the region. By the end of 2024, the company expects to start construction on a large scale PV project of approximately 100 MW.

With nearly 0.5 GWp installed across Europe, Econergy continues to solidify its standing as a prominent player in the European renewable energy market, actively contributing to the energy transition.

The Italian projects, located in Piedmont and Sicily, include:

Rivarolo – 11.5 MWp (Piedmont).

Cumiana – 4.2 MWp (Piedmont).

Palmeri – 1 MWp (Sicily).

Gallo Assunta – 1 MWp (Sicily).

Favari – 1 MWp (Sicily).

Indovina – 1 MWp (Sicily).

The solar projects are designed for the most efficient generation of renewable energy for the region. Each solar farm is equipped with advanced bifacial solar pan-els and state-of-the-art solar tracker technology.

“We are thrilled to have completed our first projects in Italy and successfully connected them to the grid. This achievement builds on our recent commercial operating dates (CODs) in the UK and Romania, further expanding our operational footprint across Europe. These Italian installations, equipped with the latest renewable technology, underscore Econergy's commitment to innovation and leading the transition toward sustainable energy in key markets,” said Eyal Podhorzer, CEO of Econergy.

