MOZAÏK Energies and GALILEO form strategic partnership for utility scale solar PV project development in France

MOZAÏK Energies, a company active in the renewable energy sector in France and, more specifically, in solar photovoltaic project development, and GALILEO, a pan-European renewable energy development and investment platform, have set up a strategic partnership. As part of it, GALILEO has become a 20% owner of MOZAÏK Energies.

Through this partnership, the two organisations are planning to jointly develop a pipeline of projects and to deploy several financial instruments to support the long-term growth trajectory of MOZAÏK Energies.

It is the first transaction of this type for GALILEO in France, extending GALILEO’s European footprint into a further important market, thereby confirming its goal to become a key player in the renewable energy sector at European level.

In a rapidly evolving energy context, the two partners are joining forces to promote the diversification of the electricity mix, to support the country’s strategy to move towards higher levels of energy independency, and to reduce electricity costs for the consumers.

MOZAÏK Energies and GALILEO have the ambition to develop, build, and operate a pipeline of utility scale ground-based PV plants at a national scale, with a specific focus on the Northern parts of France.

Leveraging their complementary capabilities and resources, the two companies are committed to offer high-quality and highly competitive projects, tailored to local territories and in close coordination with all stakeholders.

Anthony Dequeant, President of MOZAÏK Energies, said: “We are truly delighted by this partnership, which marks the start of a promising long-term relationship between MOZAÏK Energies and GALILEO. Together we will design highly performing solar projects, addressing the economic and environmental challenges going along with the energy transition. This collaboration is a way to truly join forces and competences, while keeping a reasonably sized organisation agile as well.”

“After only one year of existence, MOZAÏK Energies is proud to achieve a new milestone by forming this strategic alliance with GALILEO, a well-regarded partner to accelerate our growth. In the near-term, this agreement will allow us to reinforce our team and to grow our project pipeline while collaborating to progress its conversion in close coordination with territories and stakeholders,” added Charlotte Moyeux, MOZAÏK Energies’ General Manager.

Ingmar Wilhelm, GALILEO’s CEO, commented: “We are very happy to enter the French market through this partnership. We know the country well and feel very close to it. We have been convinced by the experience, enthusiasm, and vision of the team at MOZAÏK Energies and now want to support them on their growth trajectory.”

Olivier Renon, Chief Development Officer at GALILEO, concluded: “The renewable energy solutions of our partnership with MOZAÏK Energies will contribute in a meaningful way to the required efforts for France to successfully accomplish its energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.