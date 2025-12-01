Cahuzac-sur-Adour solar farm in France commissioned

Q ENERGY has officially inaugurated the 8.5 MW Cahuzac-sur-Adour solar park in the Occitanie region of France together with numerous local representatives.

The project site is classified as an ICPE (Classified Installation for Environmental Protection). It was used between 1993 and 2019 for grinding, crushing, and screening materials. Its conversion into a solar power plant represents the redevelopment of an already artificial space, supporting the development of the region and the production of renewable energy.

Thanks to the installation of 14 500 solar panels across the site's 7.5 hectares, nearly 5000 people now benefit from renewable energy, and around 2600 tpy of carbon dioxide avoided. This project is in line with the national plan to increase the use of renewable energies to 32% of gross final energy consumption by 2030, as well as with the regional strategy of Occitanie, which aims to become an ‘energy-positive region’ by 2050.

Cahuzac is the first park built by Q ENERGY in the Gers department, although the company has been active in the Occitanie region for a long time. With 12 solar parks and 14 wind farms developed and/or built by Q ENERGY in Occitanie, almost 400 000 people now benefit from renewable energy supplies.

Maud Gaide, Solar Director at Q ENERGY, commented: “This project was led in an exemplary manner by the teams at Q Energy. Collaboration with local elected officials enabled the development of a solar farm that is well integrated into its territory and whose economic benefits will enable local authorities to carry out projects and investments.”

The solar power plant combines clean energy generation with an exemplary ecological approach. This involves adapting fences to allow small wildlife to move unhindered, installing amphibian barriers, planting hedges, and sowing seeds on the site over the next few months.

Furthermore, three additional measures are planned for the site. The first of these has already been completed and was the creation of hibernacula to provide shelter for reptiles, amphibians, and insects. The other two measures, which will be implemented shortly, involve installing educational panels near the Adour hiking trail to raise public awareness of biodiversity and energy transition issues, and reshaping an embankment to encourage European bee-eaters to settle there. The enclosed nature of the site, combined with favourable vegetation management under the panels and the conservation of senescent trees, will provide ideal conditions for this species to recolonise the area.

Véronique Sauzay, Regional Solar Manager at Q ENERGY, commented: “The entire team working on this project was committed to developing a project that is consistent with environmental protection values. It is important that our green electricity production projects respect the natural characteristics of the sites on which they are located and enhance their ecological value.”

