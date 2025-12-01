R.Power begins construction of 20 MW solar park in Germany

R.Power S.A., one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent renewable energy producers, has started construction of its Klotze solar park in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, marking the company’s first utility scale photovoltaic (PV) project in the country.

The project, with an installed capacity of 20 MW, benefits from a 20-year support contract awarded under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) auction system.

The Klotze solar park represents a major step in R.Power’s expansion into Western Europe and complements the company’s broader German portfolio, which now includes more than 115 MW of solar capacity recently awarded in the German Innovation Auction organised by Bundesnetzagentur.

Once completed, the Klotze installation will generate clean electricity for thousands of households, supporting Germany’s decarbonisation objectives and contributing to the country’s renewable energy mix.

Przemek Pieta, CEO and co-Founder of R.Power, commented: “Germany is a strategically vital market for R.Power, and the start of construction at Klotze solar park is a milestone for our company. This project follows our recent success in the German Innovation Auction, where we secured 115.5 MW of capacity for new PV projects integrating innovative elements such as storage and hybrid configurations. Together, these achievements demonstrate our strong development capabilities and our long-term commitment to the German market.”

The project reinforces R.Power’s ability to execute across multiple European markets and underlines its strategy of combining PV and battery energy storage assets to enhance system flexibility and value creation.

