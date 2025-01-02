Econergy secures second project financing with Raiffeisen Bank for Romanian solar project

Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd has announced the signing of its second project financing agreement with Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), one of Europe's leading financial institutions.

The financing agreement, valued at approximately €38 million, will be used to repay loans provided by related parties for the acquisition, development, and construction of the 92 MW Parau photovoltaic solar project in Romania, which became operational earlier this year. This project highlights Econergy’s leadership in Romania’s renewable energy sector and underscores its continued growth across Europe.

The loan includes a maturity of up to 10.5 years, structured repayments, and a balloon payment at final maturity, with an interest rate linked to the six-month EURIBOR at a competitive margin.

This milestone strengthens Econergy's partnership with RBI following the successful financing of the 155 MW Ratesti solar project and underlines RBI's confidence in Econergy's leadership and commitment to renewable energy development in Romania.

