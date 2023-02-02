Westbridge Renewable announces addition of Red Willow project

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (Westbridge) has announced the addition of the Red Willow project, located in Stettler County No. 6, in central Alberta, Canada, to the Company’s continuously growing portfolio. The Red Willow project target capacity is 295 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) and 100 MW/200 MWh of battery energy storage system with a two-hour battery duration.

The Red Willow project is in Stage 2 of the Alberta Electric System Operator interconnection process. Westbridge recently submitted environmental and wildlife field studies to Alberta Environment and Parks, in a request for a referral letter, which will be then submitted to the Alberta Utility Commission as part of Red Willow’s application for power plant approval.

Maggie McKenna, Director and Chief Operating Officer, commented: “The Red Willow project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease with private landowners. We look forward to kicking off engagement with stakeholders and the local community. Red Willow complements our robust portfolio in Alberta, where we continue to see significant opportunities for origination and acquisitions.”

The Company’s origination team continues to evaluate multiple new solar and battery storage development projects in Alberta, the US, and the UK to further scale and strengthen the current portfolio. Westbridge is focused on maximising the return on its renewable energy assets through accretive project monetisation and retention of royalties, where applicable. This approach is expected to enhance long-term cashflow and build long-term shareholder value.

