Ørsted appoints ABL to provide marine warranty survey

Ørsted has appointed energy and marine consultancy, ABL, to provide marine warranty survey services for the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) of wind turbine generations (WTGs) and cables package for Ørsted’s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 includes the installation of 66 bottom-fixed wind turbines in water depths between 23.8 – 44.1 m located 35 – 60 km off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

ABL’s scope of work includes reviewing, surveying and approving all operations relating to the transportation and installation of all wind turbine generator components and subsea cabling.

This latest award follows ABL’s MWS appointment on the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms. ABL completed the service in 2022.

“The combination of our track record on Greater Changhua, our market-leading offering in marine warranty survey, and our experience supporting the development of over 300 offshore wind projects worldwide, has helped us secure the contract for this latest development phase. We look forward to collaborating with Ørsted on more projects offshore in Taiwan,” said Kenny Ong, ABL’s Country Manager in Taiwan.

