Enersense’s continues co-operation with OX2 in wind farm maintenance

The Power business area of Enersense, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, and OX2, a developer, seller, and manager of wind and solar farms, have entered into an agreement on the maintenance of substations, internal networks, and power lines at the Lestijärvi wind farm. Lestijärvi is the largest wind farm in Finland, with the output of its 69 turbines totalling more than 455 MW.

The servicing and maintenance of wind farm electricity networks comprise a key competence area for Enersense in the renewable energy sector alongside design and construction.

“Enersense has already before partnered with OX2 in wind farm maintenance. Being selected to extend our partnership is a strong indication of trust in Enersense’s expertise and the aim of both parties to safeguard sustainable and reliable energy generation in Finland. This agreement strengthens Enersense’s position as the largest maintainer of wind farms in Finland,” said Antti Toppinen, Sales Manager at Enersense.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.