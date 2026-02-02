Voltalia wins new solar project in Tunisia

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, has secured a 132 MW solar project in the Gabès region in south-east Tunisia.

After winning the Sagdoud project in May 2024, followed by the Menzel Habib project in December 2024, Voltalia has been selected by the Tunisian government for the Wadi project. This new 132 MW solar project, located in the Gabès region not far from the Menzel Habib site, brings Voltalia’s total capacity of projects set to enter construction in the country to nearly 400 MW. The geographical proximity of the Wadi, Menzel Habib, and Sagdoud projects will enable the optimisation of synergies by pooling certain construction, transportation, and maintenance costs.

Construction will start in 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2028. The plant will generate renewable energy corresponding to the electricity consumption of approximately 200 000 inhabitants. It will also support Tunisia’s energy transition objectives by avoiding 120 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

This new project aims to support Tunisia’s ambitious objectives: increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% of its electricity production by 2030, compared with only 6% as of the end of April 2025, according to the Energy Situation Observatory.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated: “We are very pleased to have been selected for this new project in Tunisia. This milestone not only strengthens our presence in a region with strong solar potential, but also enables us to support the country’s energy ambitions more closely. I would like to commend the outstanding work of our local teams: thanks to their expertise and commitment, we are moving forward in a concrete and determined way towards achieving the objectives we share with our Tunisian partners.”

