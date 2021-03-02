Nextracker to supply solar trackers for Brazilian solar plant

Nextracker™, a Flex company, announced that it has been selected by Brazilian EPC firm Andrade Gutierrez and developer Elera Renováveis (formerly Brookfield Energia Renovável) to supply 830 MW of its solar tracker technology, NX Horizon™ for Phase I of the Janaúba solar complex located near the city of Janaúba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. When completed, the plant will be the one of the largest of its kind in South America and is scheduled to become operational by early 2022.

Built with field-proven quality and reliability, NX Horizon is the single-axis solar tracker of choice on over 45 GW of projects around the world and will help Elera Renováveis to maximise the Janaúba plant’s performance while minimising operational costs. Nextracker’s regional office in Brazil will fully support the project with engineering advisory as well as commissioning, asset management, and advanced data analytics services for preventive maintenance. Installation crews will benefit from Nextracker’s PowerworX Academy installer training programme to learn best practices on site and at the company’s training centre in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil is one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the Latin American region, due in part to its high irradiation levels and solar-friendly policies. The country has 7.4 GW of cumulative solar installations to date. Minas Gerais is the top Brazilian state for solar power capacity in the nation.

Nextracker is the chosen PV system technology and smart solar tracker provider for solar plants such as the 1 GW Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE, the 838 MW plant in Villanueva, Mexico, and the 460 MW Western Downs installation in Queensland, Australia.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.