Better Energy and Toms Group sign corporate solar PPA in Poland

Better Energy and Toms Group have concluded a power purchase agreement (PPA), which contributes to the construction of a new solar park in Poland. The new solar park will bring subsidy-free solar power to Poland this year and has a production capacity of approximately 20 MW.

The agreement is one of the first Polish examples of a direct corporate PPA between a company and a power producer, with most solar PPAs in Poland using energy traders or others as middlemen.

“Few things are more important in our common fight against climate change and the energy crisis than adding new affordable and renewable energy to the electricity grid. This is exactly what Toms Group contributes to with the agreement. In a volatile energy market, this PPA also signals a new era, where companies in Poland can demand additional renewable energy through a fixed-price PPA that serves as a hedge against higher energy prices,” explained Peter Munck Søe-Jensen, EVP Power Solutions in Better Energy.

The partnership between Better Energy and Toms Group builds upon an existing Danish PPA between the parties, signed in 2022.

“We are delighted with this expansion of our partnership with Better Energy, which will contribute to faster scaling of the green transition in a country that still relies heavily on energy from fossil fuels,” said Annette Zeipel, CEO, Toms Group.

The 1 GWh that is earmarked for Toms Group is equivalent to 15% of power consumption in the Toms factory in Nowa Sol, Poland.

The new solar park cements the central role of solar power in the future energy mix in Europe. The new park is expected 4Q23, it is realised without government subsidies, and highlights that solar can be build-based on grid parity in Poland.

Solar power with immediate impact on carbon emissions

Polish electricity generation is currently dominated by fossil fuels with more than 70% of electricity being generated from coal. The positive environmental impact of additional renewable energy resources in Poland is therefore significantly higher than in many other European countries.

