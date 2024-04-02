RPC secures 1 GW solar development deal with Aurinkokarhu

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Aurinkokarhu Oy have entered into an agreement to co-develop up to 1 GW of solar PV projects in Finland.

This marks RPC’s first solar deal in Finland – one of its key markets. Through this deal, RPC further diversifies its Nordic portfolio with the addition of development projects.

The first projects are expected to achieve ready-to-build status by 2026, with operations commencing from 2028 onwards.

RPC is already an established player in Finland, with 170 MW of operational onshore wind and 50 MW of battery storage under construction. Aurinkokarhu, which was established by two of Finland's leading energy entrepreneurs, is an early mover in the rapidly-growing Finnish solar PV market and already has a proven track record of developing clean energy projects.

This agreement follows RPC’s recent entry into the Finnish and Italian battery storage markets, having completed the acquisition of a 50 MW project in Finland and having signed a development partnership targeting a 1 GW pipeline in Ita-ly.

Kevin Devlin, CEO at RPC, said: “We made our first investment in Finland when RPC was set up and it remains a priority market for RPC. It’s an exciting time to enter this fast-growing sector with such an established development partner as Aurinkokarhu, there’s huge potential for solar power in this region and we look forward to working with them to support the Nordic energy transition.”

Andreas Renfält, CEO at Aurinkokarhu, added: “This deal marks a significant milestone for us at Aurinkokarhu, and further strengthens our position as a leading PV developer in the Finnish market, as we have now secured a strong and experienced partner for utility scale PV projects. With our combined expertise and resources, we're confident that we can make a meaningful impact on the future of PV in Finland.”

