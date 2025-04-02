RWE secures two projects in the French Regulation photovoltaic bidding round

The French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has published the results of the latest ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) tender – period 7 of the ground-mounted PV tender – for a total capacity of 925 MW at an average price of €79.09/MWh.

Among the 103 awarded projects, two projects were granted to RWE for a total capacity of 23.1 MWp (19.6 MWac).

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, responded: “This success in the CRE auctions supports our growing presence in the French solar market.”

RWE continues its expansion in the solar energy industry with the award of two ground-mounted projects using fixed technology. The Gannat solar farm, located in the French department of Allier, will consist of 14 337 panels, delivering a total installed capacity of 7.9 MWp (6.3 MWac). The Pimorin project, in the Jura department, further strengthens the group’s presence in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, where it is already active through the Allerey wind farm in the Côte-d’Or departement. The Pimorin project will generate 15.2 MWp (13.3 MWac) from 27 702 modules.

Since entering the French market at the end of 2020, RWE has commissioned 176 MW and is currently developing more than 1.7 GW of onshore wind projects and nearly 1.1 GWp of solar projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.