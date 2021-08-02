Construction begins on the Sonnedix Los Frailes solar PV plant

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP), has started the construction of a 50 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, Sonnedix Los Frailes, located in Badajoz, southwest of Spain.

Sonnedix Los Frailes will be built on a 111 ha. land, becoming one of the largest projects built by the IPP in Spain, where it has operated since 2010. With over 110 000 monocrystaline solar panels, the project will connect through a transmission line to the Vaguadas substation.

In June 2020, the company signed a 10 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with one of Europe’s largest producers of renewable energy and leading PPA provider, Statkraft, for the supply of 100 GWh/yr of energy, making it the IPP’s first PPA for a grid-parity project in Spain.

During construction, Sonnedix will create approximately 250 new jobs in Badajoz, in line with its ESG standards and commitment to improving the life of the local community.

Once operational, Sonnedix Los Frailes will produce approximately 102 000 MWh/yr, capable of powering more than 36 500 homes with clean electricity and avoiding over 24 000 t of CO 2 .

Sonnedix is one of the leading solar IPPs in Spain, with over 1 GW of capacity, including 365 MW operational, 50 MW under construction, and a development pipeline of over 600 MW.

Sonnedix Los Frailes has been developed in collaboration with Viridi RE group.

