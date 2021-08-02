juwi Shizen Energy to begin construction of Japanese solar park

On 7 July 2021, juwi Shizen Energy Inc. (juwi Shizen Energy) received an order for EPC of the ‘Pacifico Energy Sanda Mega Solar’ project, a 121 MWdc solar park in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, from Pacifico Energy K.K. Start of construction is in August 2021, and the power plant is scheduled to go into operation in December 2023. It is the largest project that juwi Shizen Energy has received to date.

This power plant will be constructed on a site of the former golf course in Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture. Annual output is expected to be about 143 million kWh.

juwi Shizen Energy was established in 2013 as a joint venture (JV) between juwi AG, a company headquartered in Germany that is involved in development and EPC for renewable energy around the world, and Shizen Energy Inc. (Shizen Energy), activities of which include the development and the securing of funding for renewable energy power plants. juwi Shizen Energy also takes orders for EPC-only construction projects, as well as being involved in Shizen Energy’s development projects. The company has completed EPC projects with total output of over 315 MW. Moreover, juwi Shizen Energy currently has 426 MW of peak output under construction in Japan, including one of the largest solar power projects ‘Azuma Kofuji 1 Solar Power Plant’ (100 MWdc).

juwi Shizen Energy will continue to leverage the knowledge and experience it has accumulated through its global operations and aim to contribute to the increased use of renewable energy and the construction of a sustainable society both in Japan and overseas by providing EPC solutions that meet the needs of the local areas in which a power plants are constructed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.