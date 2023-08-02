Alternus Energy acquires new Solar project in Tennesee

Transatlantic renewable independent power producer, Alternus Energy has announced that it has expanded its project ownership in the US by acquiring a 32 MWp solar PV project in Tennessee, USA, known as Dancing Horse.

The project is the largest of a three-project portfolio known as Sunrise. Dancing Horse is expected to start operating in 1Q25 and should produce annual revenue of approximately US$2.3 million when fully operational. 100% of offtake is already secured by 30-year power purchase agreements with two regional utilities.

Dancing Horse is expected to generate a stable and predictable income stream for decades, enabling Alternus to utilise flexible debt options that can maximise equity returns.

“Dancing Horse is a significant addition to our pipeline, the tip of the spear as we drive growth in the United States. Given our solid track record of execution, we believe we will connect this project on time in 1Q25, thus further improving our revenue visibility,” said Vincent Browne, Alternus’ CEO.