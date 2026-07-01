Qualitas Energy secures 113 MW in latest onshore wind energy tender in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has been awarded three onshore wind projects in the May 2026 tender held by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

With a combined capacity of 113.2 MW, the result represents a further milestone in the company’s continued expansion in the German wind market.

Located in Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony, the three projects comprise a total of 16 wind turbines. Once operational, they are expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 75 000 households, making a meaningful contribution to regional decarbonisation and Germany’s national climate objectives.

The round was again highly competitive. A total of 628 bids, representing 6409 MW, were submitted against a tendered volume of 2495 MW, more than 2.5 times the available capacity. The Federal Network Agency awarded 270 bids, corresponding to a total volume of 2499 MW. Successful bids ranged from 4.44 cents/kWh to 5.19 cents/kWh, with a volume-weighted average award value of 5.06 cents/kWh.

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, commented: “Securing 113 MW in a highly competitive tender environment demonstrates the strength of our platform, the execution capability of our team, and our long-term commitment to the German market. These projects will contribute to the continued expansion of Germany’s onshore wind capacity and support the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy system.”

With a robust portfolio of more than 100 wind energy projects, a 3 GW late-stage development pipeline, and over 1 GW already under construction or in operation in Germany, Qualitas Energy is ideally positioned to accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted investments in high-potential renewable energy assets.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.