EDF Renewables submits planning application for solar farm in England

As world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26 to agree further action to tackle climate change, EDF Renewables is submitting a planning application to install a 49.9 MW solar farm – Bloy’s Grove – between the villages of Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton, just south of Norwich, which will be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the average needs of 14 600 South Norfolk households1 annually.

It comes after the project team received valuable feedback from local stakeholders and residents during an extended 10 week public consultation period which came to an end on 11 January 2021. EDF Renewables has also carried out environmental impact assessments and taking these and the feedback received into account has now refined its plans and submitted a planning application to South Norfolk Council. The council will now consider the application and carry out their own public consultation on the company’s plans, before reaching a decision.

Amongst growing concern about climate change, which was clear in the consultation responses we received, the 49.9 MW Bloy’s Grove project could contribute to saving approximately 14 000 tpy2 of CO 2 emissions. The project will also deliver significant additional local benefits. If planning permission is granted, a community fund of £20 000 will be paid annually for the 35 year lifetime of the project, double the sum proposed during the consultation period.

EDF Renewables has listened to the feedback received and has reduced the number of panel rows in the north-east of the site to reduce visual impact on nearby residents. The company will also improve biodiversity on site, such as planting trees, hedges, and wildflower and grass meadow throughout the site. The company has now also pledged to plant an orchard on the edge of the site and will organise community harvesting days.

1 Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS), 2020a, Sub-National Electricity Consumption Statistics.

2 Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS), 2020b, UK Government GHG Conversion Factors for Company Reporting.