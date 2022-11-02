Econergy inks EPC deals for Romanian solar project

Econergy Renewable Energy has entered into an agreement to perform the construction work and the equipment procurement for a photovoltaic (PV) solar project.

The PV solar project has a capacity of approximately 91 MW, and is located in the town of Parau in Brasov, Romania.

Entering into the EPC agreement and the establishment operations for the project constitute a significant milestone in the operations for establishing company projects with significant outputs.

